North Korea’s Kim Jong Un fetes nuclear scientists, holds celebration bash

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a massive celebration to congratulate his nuclear scientists and technicians who steered the country’s sixth and largest nuclear test a week ago, its official news agency said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Havana braced for floods after Hurricane Irma rakes Cuban keys - September 10, 2017
- Hurricane Irma poses toughest test for U.S. nuclear industry since Fukushima - September 10, 2017
- Hurricane alters Disney World plans, but only slightly - September 10, 2017