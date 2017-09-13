Northfield Bank Foundation Donates $10,000 to Support Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the Texas region continues the recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey, the Northfield Bank Foundation has issued a $10,000 grant to the Texas Bankers Foundation to aid in relief efforts.

The Texas Bankers Foundation has partnered with the Independent Bankers Association of Texas to establish a fund for bankers and community members from around the country to assist the families affected by the hurricane.

“Our thoughts go out to the communities affected by the damage caused from Hurricane Harvey”, stated Diane Senerchia, Executive Director of the Northfield Bank Foundation. “We thank the Texas Bankers Foundation for organizing this relief effort and for their commitment to the recovery process.”

Northfield Bank customers, employees, and friends have also been collecting household supplies and necessities at Northfield’s 38 branch locations. The items are being distributed to Texas residents through “Be the Change”, a community student group at Kean University, Union, New Jersey.

About Northfield Bank Foundation

The Northfield Bank Foundation was founded in 2007 and support not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools or other organizations operating in the communities in which Northfield Bank does business – specifically Staten Island, Brooklyn and Central New Jersey. For more information about the Northfield Bank Foundation, please visit www.northfieldbankfoundation.org.

