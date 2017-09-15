Norway Royal Salmon ASA: Mandatory notification of trade – extended TRS agreement

Norway Royal Salmon ASA (“NRS”) has today extended a TRS (Total Return Swap) agreement with exposure to 1,775,377 shares in NRS to 15 March 2018. In addition, NRS has entered into an agreement with contractual right to acquire 1,775,377 shares in NRS at NOK 170.80985 per share. Following this extension, NRS holds 82,443 treasury shares and has contractual rights to 1,775,377 treasury shares, constituting 4.26 percent of the issued share capital.
For more information, please contact:
CFO Ola Loe, +47 9117 9411.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
