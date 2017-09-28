Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
28 September 2017
Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Please refer to the attached document regarding notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Jan Ulsø Madsen
CEO
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5
DK-7620 Lemvig
Denmark
Phone +45 96 63 20 00
CVR no. 34631328
www.vestjyskbank.dk
- Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S - September 28, 2017