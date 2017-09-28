Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

28 September 2017

Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Please refer to the attached document regarding notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Vestjysk Bank A/S

Jan Ulsø Madsen

CEO

Vestjysk Bank A/S

Torvet 4-5

DK-7620 Lemvig

Denmark

Phone +45 96 63 20 00

CVR no. 34631328

www.vestjyskbank.dk