Breaking News
Home / Top News / Novelion Therapeutics Observes Familial Hypercholesterolemia Awareness Day

Novelion Therapeutics Observes Familial Hypercholesterolemia Awareness Day

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases, announced today its observance of The FH Foundation’s annual Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) Awareness Day.

Chief Executive Officer Mary Szela said, “On FH Awareness Day, we are proud to stand with The FH Foundation and support their mission of increasing awareness of FH, including homozygous FH (HoFH), a very serious and often undiagnosed disease. Education and awareness help to support early diagnosis and treatment, and ultimately make an impact for individuals and families who are impacted by this disease.”

FH is a genetic condition that impacts the body’s ability to remove cholesterol that the body naturally produces. As a result, blood cholesterol levels are significantly elevated. There are two forms of the disease: heterozygous FH (HeFH), in which the genetic defect causing the impairment is inherited from one parent; and HoFH, in which the genetic defect is inherited from both parents. HoFH is the most severe form of the disorder.

Established in 2012, FH Awareness Day is a campaign initiated by the FH Foundation to raise awareness of FH in the general public. This annual event is held during National Cholesterol Education Month.

To learn more about familial hypercholesterolemia, visit www.thefhfoundation.org.

About Novelion Therapeutics
Novelion Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases. Novelion has a diversified commercial portfolio through its indirect subsidiary, Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which includes MYALEPT® and JUXTAPID®, and is also developing zuretinol acetate for the potential treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in RPE65 or LRAT genes.  The company seeks to advance its portfolio of rare disease therapies by investing in science and clinical development.

CONTACT:

Amanda Murphy, Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Novelion Therapeutics
857-242-5024
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.