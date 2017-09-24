Novelion Therapeutics Observes Familial Hypercholesterolemia Awareness Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases, announced today its observance of The FH Foundation’s annual Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) Awareness Day.

Chief Executive Officer Mary Szela said, “On FH Awareness Day, we are proud to stand with The FH Foundation and support their mission of increasing awareness of FH, including homozygous FH (HoFH), a very serious and often undiagnosed disease. Education and awareness help to support early diagnosis and treatment, and ultimately make an impact for individuals and families who are impacted by this disease.”

FH is a genetic condition that impacts the body’s ability to remove cholesterol that the body naturally produces. As a result, blood cholesterol levels are significantly elevated. There are two forms of the disease: heterozygous FH (HeFH), in which the genetic defect causing the impairment is inherited from one parent; and HoFH, in which the genetic defect is inherited from both parents. HoFH is the most severe form of the disorder.

Established in 2012, FH Awareness Day is a campaign initiated by the FH Foundation to raise awareness of FH in the general public. This annual event is held during National Cholesterol Education Month.

To learn more about familial hypercholesterolemia, visit www.thefhfoundation.org.

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases. Novelion has a diversified commercial portfolio through its indirect subsidiary, Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which includes MYALEPT® and JUXTAPID®, and is also developing zuretinol acetate for the potential treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in RPE65 or LRAT genes. The company seeks to advance its portfolio of rare disease therapies by investing in science and clinical development.

