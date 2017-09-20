NTT Security Launches Security Services for Industrial Control Systems

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NTT Security Corporation (Head Office: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Sawada), the specialized security company of NTT Group, has launched “IT/OT Integrated Security Services”. The new services will be taken to market globally through the NTT Group companies, Dimension Data, NTT Communications and NTT DATA, forming part of its suite of integrated services to enable successful digital transformation initiatives for its clients.

Companies are increasingly working towards IT/OT (Operational Technology) alignment. OT systems, when connected to the internet, streamline business operations by advanced supply chain management, realization of mass customization and improvement of customer experience as well as find new intelligence employing IoT (the Internet of Things) and Big Data analytics. As a result, IT/OT convergence is exposing everything, including critical infrastructure (such as electricity, gas, water) and industrial control systems (such as factories, transportation, and logistics), to traditional and OT threats. Meanwhile, cyberattacks and cybersecurity incidents on these infrastructures are also increasing, which spans ransomware infections like WannaCry1 to cyberweapon strikes like Stuxnet2 and CrashOverride3.

Jun Sawada, CEO at NTT Security says: “In the era of IoT, cybersecurity incidents can cause huge impact and damage on enterprise business operations and society. Therefore, in addition to conventional cybersecurity measures to protect information assets, OT Security measures to protect critical assets and ensure business continuity must also be considered as part of a continuous approach to cybersecurity and risk management.”

NTT Security provides “IT/OT Integrated Security Services” based on its strength in Global Threat Intelligence and Cyber Threat Advanced Analytics accumulated through global operations.

“IT/OT Integrated Security Services” are delivered via a combination of both Consulting Services (CS) and Managed Security Services (MSS). Consulting Services (CS) visualize components and potential risks of an industrial control system, and provides effective and efficient security measures. Managed Security Service (MSS) provides proactive defense for industrial control system by continuously monitoring, detecting and blocking a cyberattack.

IT/OT Integrated Security Services overview

Category Service Menu CS Comprehension of IT/OT

Integrated System and Potential

Threats and Risks Asset Discovery

Security Risk Assessment

Security Vulnerability Assessment Design and Establishment of

IT/OT Integrated Security Security Program Building Consulting

– Security Policy/Procedure, Asset Management, Vulnerability Management, Incident Management, Training etc.

– Security Policy/Procedure, Asset Management, Vulnerability Management, Incident Management, Training etc. Design and Implementation of Security measures

– Segmentation, Access Control, Host hardening etc. MSS Proactive Defense Security Monitoring & Triage

– Event Monitoring, Notification, Device Monitoring, etc.

– Event Monitoring, Notification, Device Monitoring, etc. IT/OT Gateway Defense

– Detection and Block of predictive cyberattack with IT/OT gateway.

IT/OT-integrated Security Service by NTT Security

Jun Sawada continues: “As a centre of excellence, NTT Security is committed to continued investment in the creation of innovative security services and to further enhancing “IT/OT Integrated Security Services”, while honing its strength in Global Threat Intelligence and Advanced Analytics by collaboration with NTT R&D and alliance with technology partners. In addition, NTT Security will promote co-innovation with NTT Group’s clients to deliver vertical specific advanced security solutions.”

Notes for editors:

1 WannaCry

The WannaCry ransomware is a worm-like malware which spreads by exploiting the leaked NSA exploit ETERNALBLUE. The malware encrypts files, drops and executes a decryptor tool, displays a ransom notice for either $300 or $600 payable with Bitcoin, and uses Tor for C2 channels. It became extremely prevalent in May 2017.

2 Stuxnet

Malware which executes targeted attacks founded in Iran in 2010. It is known for halting the control system of Iran nuclear facilities. It has been said that it was developed by a sophisticated and complicated technology that infects via a network or a USB memory and exploits multiple vulnerabilities of the OS.

3 CrashOverride

Malware that executes targeted attacks used in the Ukraine transmission facilities attack in 2016. Hundreds of thousands of households suffered power outages.

About NTT Security

NTT Security is the specialized security company of NTT Group. With embedded security we enable Group companies (Dimension Data, NTT Communications and NTT DATA) to deliver resilient business solutions for clients’ digital transformation needs. NTT Security has 10 SOCs, seven R&D centers, over 1,500 security experts and handles hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six continents.

NTT Security ensures that resources are used effectively by delivering the right mix of consulting and managed services for NTT Group companies – making best use of local resources and leveraging our global capabilities. NTT Security is part of the NTT Group (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation), one of the largest ICT companies in the world. Visit nttsecurity.com to learn more.

