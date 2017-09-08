Number of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh surges: UNHCR

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) – About 270,000 Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar have sought refuge in Bangladesh in the past two weeks, a spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said on Friday.
