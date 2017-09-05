O-I CEO to Present at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Basic Materials Conference

O-I CEO to Present at the Credit Suisse

30th Annual Basic Materials Conference



PERRYSBURG, Ohio (Sep. 5, 2017) – Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, Sep. 12, 2017, in New York.

O-I Chief Executive Officer Andres Lopez will present at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:

https://cc.talkpoint.com/cred001/091217a_as/?entity=3_4B5CJOL

The replay from the conference will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived through this link for 90 days.

Slides from the Company’s presentation will be posted at http://www.o-i.com/investors/ before the market opens on Sep. 12.

About O-I

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world’s largest glass container manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.7 billion in 2016 and employs more than 27,000 people at 79 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information, visit o-i.com.

