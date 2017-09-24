Obamacare repeal bill in doubt in Senate as key Republicans’ concerns deepen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A proposal by U.S. Republicans to repeal and replace the Obamacare health insurance program suffered new setbacks on Sunday, when two pivotal senators from the party dug in with criticisms of the bill that President Donald Trump is pushing for quick passage.
