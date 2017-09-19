TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Wednesday after Iraq’s oil minister said OPEC and other crude producers were considering extending or even deepening a supply cut to curb a global glut, while a report showed a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. inventories.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Oil rises after Iraq signals possible OPEC cut extension - September 19, 2017
- Trump’s U.N. speech shows nationalist instincts firmly intact - September 19, 2017
- Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein interviewed over FBI ex-director’s firing: WSJ - September 19, 2017