OMXC20CAP Expiration Value 65/17

|The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXC20CAP futures and options expiring in September 2017 to 1156,41.
|
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations, telephone
+46 8 405 68 80, or [email protected]
|NASDAQ OMX Derivatives Markets
