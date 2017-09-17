On third night, St. Louis protest of police acquittal turns rowdy

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) – A largely peaceful protest in St. Louis of the acquittal of a white police officer in the 2011 shooting death of a black man turned rowdy on Sunday as a handful of demonstrators threw bottles in response to a police officer making arrests.
