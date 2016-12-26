OPUS LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Opus Bank Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – OPB

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Opus Bank securities (NASDAQ:OPB) from July 28, 2014 through October 17, 2016, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important December 27, 2016 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Opus Bank investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Opus Bank class action, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-973.html

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Opus Bank’s loans were of poor quality; (2) Opus Bank was over-representing the quality of the loans to the public; (3) Opus Bank failed to properly account for the loans in violation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles; (4) in turn, Opus Bank would be forced to recognize large charge-offs associated with the loans; (5) Opus Bank lacked adequate internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about Opus Bank business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 27, 2016. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-973.html for more information. You may also contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or kchan@rosenlegal.com. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

