Breaking News
Home / Top News / OrboGraph Highlighted in CIO Applications’ Top 25 Healthcare Technology Solution Providers – 2017

OrboGraph Highlighted in CIO Applications’ Top 25 Healthcare Technology Solution Providers – 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OrboGraph, a premier developer and supplier of intelligent electronic/paper automation solutions in healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM), as well as recognition solutions, image validation and check fraud detection for the U.S. check processing market, was recently highlighted in the August CIO Applications publication as a Top 25 Healthcare Technology Solution Provider for 2017. 

The August 16th addition of CIO Applications provides a framework for identifying innovations with major impact in the healthcare field. “The list accentuates innovative players in the Healthcare Solution Arena who have proven their efficiencies in contributing uniquely and significantly to this critical sector for life-saving services and solutions.”

Highlighted in the publication was OrboGraph’s OrboAccess, a cloud-hosted platform solution which not only intercepts the paper but also streamlines the overall payment and reconciliation process of cash. It eases all the pain points of healthcare billing including Explanation of Benefits (EOB) conversion, patient payments, correspondence letters, payment reconciliation and denied claim analytics.

“Access EOB Conversion can achieve 100% payment and remittance electronification, faster cash posting with fewer errors, and improve research efficiency. It is as close to plug and play as you can get in this sophisticated environment,” says Avikam Baltsan, Co-President and CTO of OrboGraph.

“Taking on the electronification challenge, we are supporting and enabling cost reduction, a top priority all the way up to the highest levels of government,” stated OrboGraph Co-President, Barry Cohen. “By providing a standardized approach to solving healthcare remittance processing challenges, the company is well positioned to become the industry’s centralized hub to digitize paper transactions.”

OrboGraph’s article is available for viewing in PDF or HTML. Full publication can be viewed via this PDF.

For more information, contact Joe Gregory at [email protected]

About OrboGraph 

OrboGraph (www.orbograph.com), a subsidiary of Orbotech, is a premier developer and supplier of intelligent electronic/paper automation solutions in healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM), as well as recognition solutions, payment negotiability and check fraud detection for the U.S. check processing market. The company mantra, “intelligent payment automation,” describes how intelligent technologies are applied so payment posting becomes an automated process and information is accessed and analyzed via a variety of business intelligence, analytics and user interface capabilities. Nearly 2,000 financial institutions, service bureaus, clearinghouses and billers rely on OrboGraph technology to process billions of checks, EOBs, correspondence letters and claims annually.

CONTACT: Press Contact:
Joe Gregory
Vice President of Marketing
[email protected]
978-667-6037 Ext. 5046
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.