OrboGraph Highlighted in CIO Applications’ Top 25 Healthcare Technology Solution Providers – 2017

BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OrboGraph, a premier developer and supplier of intelligent electronic/paper automation solutions in healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM), as well as recognition solutions, image validation and check fraud detection for the U.S. check processing market, was recently highlighted in the August CIO Applications publication as a Top 25 Healthcare Technology Solution Provider for 2017.

The August 16th addition of CIO Applications provides a framework for identifying innovations with major impact in the healthcare field. “The list accentuates innovative players in the Healthcare Solution Arena who have proven their efficiencies in contributing uniquely and significantly to this critical sector for life-saving services and solutions.”

Highlighted in the publication was OrboGraph’s OrboAccess, a cloud-hosted platform solution which not only intercepts the paper but also streamlines the overall payment and reconciliation process of cash. It eases all the pain points of healthcare billing including Explanation of Benefits (EOB) conversion, patient payments, correspondence letters, payment reconciliation and denied claim analytics.

“Access EOB Conversion can achieve 100% payment and remittance electronification, faster cash posting with fewer errors, and improve research efficiency. It is as close to plug and play as you can get in this sophisticated environment,” says Avikam Baltsan, Co-President and CTO of OrboGraph.

“Taking on the electronification challenge, we are supporting and enabling cost reduction, a top priority all the way up to the highest levels of government,” stated OrboGraph Co-President, Barry Cohen. “By providing a standardized approach to solving healthcare remittance processing challenges, the company is well positioned to become the industry’s centralized hub to digitize paper transactions.”

OrboGraph’s article is available for viewing in PDF or HTML. Full publication can be viewed via this PDF.

About OrboGraph

OrboGraph (www.orbograph.com), a subsidiary of Orbotech, is a premier developer and supplier of intelligent electronic/paper automation solutions in healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM), as well as recognition solutions, payment negotiability and check fraud detection for the U.S. check processing market. The company mantra, “intelligent payment automation,” describes how intelligent technologies are applied so payment posting becomes an automated process and information is accessed and analyzed via a variety of business intelligence, analytics and user interface capabilities. Nearly 2,000 financial institutions, service bureaus, clearinghouses and billers rely on OrboGraph technology to process billions of checks, EOBs, correspondence letters and claims annually.

