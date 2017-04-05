Outstanding Whipsaw Product Design Recognized with Two Red Dot Awards

San Jose, CA, April 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whipsaw Inc., the Silicon Valley-based Industrial Design and Engineering firm that creates innovative products for companies around the globe, announces two Red Dot Awards for highest achievement in international product design. Winning designs are the Tascent InSight One and the TP-Link Quarter Camera.

Red Dot, based in Germany, is the world’s largest and most prestigious design competition. An international expert panel selected the Whipsaw designs as most deserving of this much sought-after quality seal among more than 5,500 entries from 54 countries.

Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award: “The Red Dot winners are pursuing the right design strategy. They have recognized that good design and economic success go hand in hand. The award by the critical Red Dot jury documents their high design quality and is indicative of their successful design policy.”

“We are honored to be recognized by Red Dot for these two designs and grateful to our clients Tascent and TP-Link. Both of their products use novel camera technology combined with extremely intuitive design to better the world,” said Dan Harden, President/CEO and Principal Designer of Whipsaw.

The two winners are:

Tascent InSight One, is an identity verification device that features iris and face recognition technology. It is used in airports and border checkpoints to conclusively identify travelers. The design is friendly and approachable with a simple user interface that helps to lessen stress and speed up queues.

TP-Link Quarter Camera, is a tiny video and still camera that is worn on one’s clothing so users can capture every special moment, hands-free. It is the diameter of a quarter and comes with a line of accessories so it can be attached to practically anything.

About Whipsaw:

Whipsaw is an Industrial Design & Engineering consulting firm located in San Jose and San Francisco, California. Whipsaw offers Industrial Design, UX, engineering development and branding. They have created highly successful products and experiences in many diverse categories including consumer electronics, housewares, medical, robotics, wearables, computing, scientific, industrial, and business products. Whipsaw’s clients range from large corporations like Avaya, Aristocrat, Bosch, Cisco, Clorox, Ford, GE, Google, Haier, Intel, Leitz, Merck, Motorola, Neato Robotics, Nike, Olympus, Samsung, Sony, and TP-Link plus exciting startups like Blumio, Bossanova, Delphinus, Harry’s, Ript Labs and Sprimo. Whipsaw has been widely published, has won over 250 Industrial Design Awards and has creations in several museums.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e07901d9-3dfe-4a3f-b8d2-98a2f4cbb561

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24df53cd-8d5b-4d2f-bcfc-faf027c1f7b4

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bee86a4-061d-4e27-a137-e49b019ab2d4

