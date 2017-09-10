Over 1.4 million in Florida lose power from Irma, utility says

(Reuters) – More than 1.4 million homes and businesses in south Florida were without power from Hurricane Irma on Sunday, the state’s largest utility said, and repairs to its system will take weeks, threatening to leave millions in the dark.
