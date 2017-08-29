Paper on Detecting Spearphishing Wins Internet Defense Prize

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Computer Science Institute (ICSI) today announced that the paper “Detecting Credential Spearphishing Attacks in Enterprise Settings” won Facebook’s Internet Defense Prize at the USENIX Security Symposium in Vancouver, BC. The paper proposed and evaluated a methodology for effectively detecting spearphishing attacks in corporate networks while achieving a very low number of false positives.

The paper was authored by Grant Ho, University of California, Berkeley; Aashish Sharma, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Mobin Javed, University of California, Berkeley and International Computer Science Institute; Professor Vern Paxson, University of California, Berkeley, International Computer Science Institute, and co-founder and Chief Scientist of Corelight; and Professor David Wagner, University of California, Berkeley.

“This research is important for two reasons. First, in recent history, successful spearphishing attacks have led to a number of prominent information leaks. Every time the community improves the detection or prevention of compromise from a technical standpoint, the human factor becomes an even stronger focal point of adversaries. Helping protect people from social engineering attacks becomes even more important. This research can help reduce the potential of such compromises happening in the future,” said Nektarios Leontiadis, a Security Research Scientist in the Threats Infrastructure team at Facebook. “Secondly, the authors acknowledge and account for the cost of false positives in their detection methodology. This is significant because it factors into the overhead cost and response time for incident response teams.”

Professor Paxson commented: “A huge shout-out to Berkeley Lab’s (LBL) operational security team for working in depth with us on this research. Their extensive and detailed logs of past activity, meticulous incident database documenting previous compromises, and wide-ranging operational savvy proved invaluable in developing a demonstrably robust approach to detecting these attacks. Also invaluable was the tenacity and inventiveness of the PhD students; Grant in particular worked on the problem for two solid years, continually moving it forward despite all sorts of hurdles. I really look forward to the team’s future collaborations!”

Read Facebook’s blog post: Facebook Awards $100,000 to 2017 Internet Defense Prize Winners https://research.fb.com/facebook-awards-100000-to-2017-internet-defense-prize-winners/

Read the Detecting Credential Spearphishing in Enterprise Settings paper: https://www.usenix.org/conference/usenixsecurity17/technical-sessions/presentation/ho

