Park City Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), a cloud-based software company that uses big data management to help retailers and their suppliers ‘Sell more, Stock less and See everything’, today announced that the Company plans to release earnings results for its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end after the Market closes on Wednesday, September 13, 2017. Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call at 4:15 P.M. Eastern that day to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.parkcitygroup.com.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Date: Wednesday, September 13th
Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 P.M. PT)
TOLL-FREE    1-888-778-8913
TOLL/INTERNATIONAL    1-719-325-2348
Conference ID:  8591568

Replay Dial-In Numbers:
TOLL-FREE   1-844-512-2921
TOLL/INTERNATIONAL   1-412-317-6671
From:  9/13/17 @ 7:15 P.M. Eastern Time
To:    10/13/17 @ 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time
Replay Pin Number: 8591568

About Park City Group
Park City Group (PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings unique visibility to the consumer goods supply chain, delivering actionable information to ensure products are available when and where consumers demand them, helping retailers and suppliers to ‘Sell More, Stock Less, and See Everything’. Park City Group’s technology also assists all participants in the food and drug supply chains to comply with food and drug safety regulations through the Company’s ReposiTrak subsidiary. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Mossberg
Three Part Advisors, LLC
817-310-0051

Jeff Elliott
Three Part Advisors, LLC
972-423-7070
