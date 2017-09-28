Participate makes B Corp’s 2017 Best for the World List

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Participate has been named, for the fifth year, to B Corp’s “2017 Best for the World List” for its commitment to ensuring inclusive, equitable learning for K-12 students. According to B Corp, Participate is among 846 companies this year that set the gold standard for being high-impact companies along with doing business a better way. To make the list, honorees had to rank in the top 10 percent of all nominees graded on their impact on the environment, community and workplace.

“We offer a huge congratulations to Participate on being recognized as a 5-time Best for the World Honoree,” says Jay Coen Gilbert, co-founder of B Lab. “Participate’s leadership and impact as a Certified B Corporation is an inspiration to all companies, challenging them to compete to not only be best in the world, but best for the world.”

Participate employees, many of whom have been educators, develop technologies and services for administrators and teachers to instill global concepts into everyday education for a wide cross-section of students. Participate’s programs make students knowledgeable about the 3 Rs but also people, places and practices across the globe.

“Our partnership with educators who are committed to globalizing education and making the world a better place is a big part of again being named Best for the World by B Corp,” says David Young, Participate’s CEO. “That shared mission drives us to do well by doing good, be better each day, and make a positive impact in all we do.

“School districts are facing unprecedented pressures, especially in terms of school choice,” adds Young. “Only about 15 percent of U.S. citizens ever leave North America, yet we live in this interconnected global society and economy. For schools to produce competitive graduates, a global education can’t be for the privileged few; it has to be for all.”

Schools, districts and other educational organizations also partner with Participate to manage competency-based blended learning professional development programs that include badging and micro-credentialing for courses, chats and other formal and informal learning opportunities. To create a free Participate account, visit https://www.participate.com/continuous-learning. Download the Participate Chats app at the Apple App Store.

About Participate

Participate (http://www.participate.com) partners with schools and districts to provide leading-edge technology, comprehensive frameworks and support services. These programs and services impact student outcomes by improving teacher practice through collaborative and competency-based professional learning. For nearly 30 years, educators have used Participate’s professional development and curriculum, language acquisition and cultural exchange teacher programs to create engaging learning environments that empower teachers and inspire students to create impact on a global scale. Participate is a certified B Corp and ‘Best for the World’ honoree headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.