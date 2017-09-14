Breaking News
Home / Top News / Paskwayak Business Development Corporation Acquires Common Shares of National Access Cannabis Corp.

Paskwayak Business Development Corporation Acquires Common Shares of National Access Cannabis Corp.

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paskwayak Business Development Corporation (the “Acquiror”) announces that, on August 30, 2017, it acquired 12,000,000 common shares (“NAC Common Shares”) of National Access Cannabis Corp., formerly known as Brassneck Capital Corp. (“NAC”) through the completion of the amalgamation between 1119622 B.C. Ltd. and National Access Clinic Corp., formerly known as National Access Cannabis Corp. (“Clinic Corp”) under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Amalgamation”). On July 10, 2017, the Acquiror purchased 12,000,000 subscription receipts (“Subscription Receipts”) of Clinic Corp. through a brokered private placement at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt entitled the holder thereof to one common share of Clinic Corp. (“Clinic Common Shares”), which were exercised immediately prior to the Amalgamation on August 30, 2017. Upon closing of the Amalgamation, each Clinic Common Share was converted into one NAC Common Share without payment of any additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holders thereof (the “Acquisition”).

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror did not own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over any of the issued and outstanding NAC Common Shares.

As a result of the Acquisition, PBDC directly owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 12,000,000 NAC Common Shares, representing approximately 10.35% of the total outstanding NAC Common Shares. The deemed value of the NAC Common Shares received by the Acquiror is $3,000,000 based on a price per Subscription Receipt paid to Clinic Corp. of $0.25.

The transactions described herein were entered into by the Acquiror for investment purposes only. In connection with the Amalgamation, NAC changed its board of directors and increased the number of directors to five. The Acquiror has entered into a consultancy agreement with NAC pursuant to which the Acquiror has the potential to acquire up to 4,000,000 performance warrants of NAC (“Performance Warrants”). Each Performance Warrant is convertible into one NAC Common Share.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS MATTER, PLEASE CONTACT:

Paskwayak Business Development Corp.
Box 10100
Opaskwayak, Manitoba  R0B 2J0
Tel: 204-627-7200

National Access Cannabis Corp.
1111 Wellington Street West
Ottawa, Ontario  K1Y 2Y6

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.