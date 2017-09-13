PayByPhone’s Parking Payment App Launches in Jersey

JERSEY, United Kingdom, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The PayByPhone mobile parking app has launched at the Green Street multi-story car park, with a full rollout at on-street and off-street locations across the Island to follow. The new payment method is an innovative alternative to paycards, which must be pre-purchased by motorists. The service is the first of its kind in Jersey, adding to PayByPhone’s 300 locations across the globe.

The user-friendly app offers several convenient features, including a countdown timer, and smart notifications that remind you to extend your parking before the time runs out. There is even the option to extend a parking session from anywhere, such as a restaurant, store or meeting. Email receipts are also available through your account, helping keep track of parking expenses for personal or business use.

“DfI has listened to public feedback when they have said they wanted an alternative to paycards and this service provides one,” said Deputy Eddie Noel, Minister for Infrastructure. “It will provide users with the flexibility to top up their parking remotely if they decide they want to stay longer and it can also provide you with a reminder that your paid parking is coming to an end if you take up the notifying option. We hope this trial goes well and we can roll it out to our other car parks in the near future and on street at a later date.”

“PayByPhone leverages the latest cashless payment technology to provide a flexible and sustainable solution to parking,” said Kevin Bird, Commercial Director of PayByPhone U.K. “The app delivers a customer-focused approach to parking management, while also helping regions more effectively manage their parking infrastructure.”

To download the free PayByPhone app, visit the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store. Registration is easy to complete and can also be done at www.paybyphone.co.uk

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than £253 million in payments annually. Through the company’s mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of queues, having to carry change or risking costly fines. Registration is quick and easy and the app reminds the user when their parking is about to expire, allowing them to top up from anywhere, at any time.

Many of the largest and most complex parking operations in the world use PayByPhone, including San Francisco, Miami, Seattle, Vancouver, London and Paris. PayByPhone is wholly-owned by Volkswagen Financial Services, part of the largest auto manufacturer in the world, with brands that include VW, Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini and Ducati.

