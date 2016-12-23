PayPoint plc : Statement regarding dividend

Breaking News
23 December 2016

PayPoint plc – Dividend

Following the sale of its mobile payments business, the board of directors of PayPoint plc (the Company) have declared a dividend of the gross proceeds of the sale of 38.9p per share. The dividend will be paid on 11 January 2017 to those shareholders on the register on 6 January 2017 with the associated ex-dividend date being 5 January 2017.

The Company’s Registrars, Capita Registrars, can be contacted for any share registration or dividend queries on 0871 664 0300 (calls cost 12p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge. From overseas – +44 371 664 0300; calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open Monday to Friday 09.00am-5.30pm).

