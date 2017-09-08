Breaking News
PCI Biotech: Capital increase registered and listing of new shares

Oslo, 8 September 2017 – Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 5 September 2017 by PCI Biotech Holding ASA (the “Company”) in respect of the issuance of 86,500 new shares following exercise of employee share options in the Company.

The share capital increase resolved by the Board of Directors following the share option exercise on 5 September 2017, has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, and the capital increase has thus been completed.

The Company’s new share capital is NOK 74,960,670 divided by 24,986,890 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 3.00 and each giving one vote at the Company’s general meeting.

The new shares issued following the option exercise will be tradable when they have been registered on the VPS accounts of the subscribers; such registration is expected to be executed on or about 11 September 2017.

For further information, please contact
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO               
[email protected]
Mobile: +47 9400 5757

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

