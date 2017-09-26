Percona Delivers MyRocks Storage Engine for MySQL

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PERCONA LIVE OPEN SOURCE DATABASE CONFERENCE EUROPE – Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL®, MongoDB® and other open source database solutions and services, today announced an experimental full release of Percona Server for MySQL 5.7 that includes the MyRocks storage engine. The powerful combination of Percona Server for MySQL and MyRocks will enable database administrators to achieve more throughput for high-volume, write-intensive workloads. Optimized for modern hardware, the product requires less storage space and reduces maintenance costs, providing increased ROI for on-premises and cloud-based applications.

MyRocks, which integrates RocksDB as a MySQL storage engine, is optimized for modern hardware. When testing of the experimental combination of Percona Server and MyRocks is complete, the product will be ideal for today’s high-volume, write-intensive applications such as data aggregation, IoT, transaction logging, system monitoring, payment processing and billing systems.

The MyRocks storage engine is based on the RocksDB key-value store, which is a log-structured merge-tree (LSM) that uses much less space and has a much smaller write volume (write amplification) compared to a B+ tree database, such as InnoDB. As a result, when used with fast storage, such as SSDs, MyRocks requires less storage space, provides more storage endurance, and ensures better IO capacity.

Percona Server for MySQL® is a free, fully compatible, enhanced, open source drop-in replacement for MySQL that provides superior performance, scalability and instrumentation. With more than 3,600,000 downloads, Percona Server for MySQL offers self-tuning algorithms and support for extremely high-performance hardware, delivering excellent performance and reliability. Percona Server for MySQL is trusted by thousands of enterprises to provide better performance and concurrency than other MySQL servers. Percona Server for MySQL also provides greater scalability and availability, enhanced backups and increased visibility.

Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO of Percona

“MyRocks has proven to be a superior storage engine for high-volume, write-intensive applications, and we are proud to be working with Facebook to include MyRocks in a package that delivers all the other advantages of Percona Server for MySQL, including greater performance, scalability, availability and visibility. The combined solution will enable our customers to do significantly more processing at a much lower cost, leading to improved ROI and a better end user experience.”

Mark Callaghan, MTS, Facebook

“The efficiency improvements in MyRocks make it a great complement to Percona Server for MySQL. The MySQL community can now fully benefit from the storage engine, and we are thrilled to have worked with Percona to make this happen.”

