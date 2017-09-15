Pete and Tomi Winstead Honored with Harvey Penick Award

Austin, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winstead PC founder Pete Winstead and his wife Tomi, were honored last night as recipients of the 26th Annual Harvey Penick Award for “Excellence in the Game of Life,” presented at Caritas of Austin’s Words of Hope Dinner. More than 450 people, including the Penick Family and former honorees Ernest and Sarah Butler and Gary and Susan Farmer, were on hand to honor Pete and Tomi for their unwavering commitment and contributions to affect change in Central Texas. They join the ranks of iconic Austin philanthropists who have received the award in the past including Sally and Mack Brown, Bob Bullock, Ben Crenshaw, Michael and Susan Dell, Susan and Gary Farmer, Lady Bird Johnson, Barbara Jordan, Kirk Watson and the late Jake Pickle. “Above and beyond their decades of committed service to Caritas of Austin, Tomi and Pete have given incalculable amounts of time, service and knowledge to the citizens of Austin,” said Amy Jackson, Director of Development at Caritas of Austin. “Whether through their involvement with the Boy Scouts of America, KLRU, Ronald McDonald House or countless other organizations, the Winstead’s continuous work, commitment and love for community has had a permanent influence on Central Texas.” The award, named for the late beloved golf teacher Harvey Penick, is given in recognition of community involvement, charitable works and remarkable traits of outstanding citizenship to those whose good works inspire lasting change in Central Texas. “We believe that everyone, regardless of means, can and should give back in ways that matter,” notes Pete Winstead. “When Mack and Sally Brown accepted the award in 2008, Mack said, ‘Unless we try and help everybody have an opportunity to live a really good life and have a good existence, then we won’t have the country we believe we want to have.’” Tomi and I couldn’t agree more and we are humbled and blessed to have the opportunity to serve and better our community.” Caritas of Austin was founded in 1964 to address the needs of the poor through the benefits of public assistance, fighting homelessness and providing basic needs for families in financial crisis. Winstead PC is a national business law firm with more than 325 attorneys. The firm provides a full range of business legal services to some of the most recognized and respected companies across the country and throughout the world. Winstead has offices in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and The Woodlands, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina. For detailed information about Winstead visit winstead.com. # # #

