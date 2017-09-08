PETMED SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against PetMed Express, Inc. – (PETS)

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 24, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 8, 2017, and August 23, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

PetMed Express and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 23, 2017, it was revealed through a comprehensive report issued by Aurelius Value entitled “PetMed: Exploiting America’s Opioid Epidemic” that PetMed Express had targeted its products, painkillers especially addictive synthetic opiates, to opioid users through the aggressive use of Google ads and other online marketing services, potentially facilitating the abuse of opiates as “human crossover painkillers.”

On this news, the price of PetMed Express shares plummeted.

