Phenom People Brings Home 2017 Best SaaS Newcomer Award

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today announced it has been named Best SaaS Newcomer in the 2017 SaaS Awards Program. Phenom People has developed the world’s first Talent Relationship Marketing Platform, defining and driving the future of how people search for jobs and organizations find top talent.

“We are excited that the excellence and innovation behind our Talent Relationship Marketing Platform continues to be recognized by programs like the SaaS Awards,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO at Phenom People. “The Best SaaS Newcomer Award further proves that we are continuing to lead the way in our field, with a team dedicated to constantly disrupting the talent acquisition industry for the better.”

Now in its second year of recognizing innovation in software, the SaaS Awards Program accepts entries worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, UK and EMEA. Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts.

“After a lot of deliberation this year, and even some heated arguments around the table, we are thrilled to announce the final winners from a very impressive shortlist,” said Larry Johnson, SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer. “SaaS technology is here to stay. It’s a privilege to be at the epicenter of this innovation, celebrating cutting-edge advances from across the entire globe, from organizations that range from established big-hitters in their space, to disruptive start-ups looking to shake things up again.

The SaaS Awards is now closed for entries and will reopen for 2018 submissions later in the year. Over 200 organizations entered, with international entries coming from across the world. To view the shortlist and list of winners, visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2017-saas-shortlist/.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experiences. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing Platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com to learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing.

