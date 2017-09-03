Philippines eyes counter-terrorism task force with Malaysia, Indonesia

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will discuss with Indonesia and Malaysia the possibility of creating a task force to combat Islamic State-inspired militancy, he said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China’s anger at West to overshadow tougher action on North Korea - September 3, 2017
- Pope visits Colombia to boost peace process after 50 years of war - September 3, 2017
- UK PM May says EU repeal bill best way to avoid Brexit ‘cliff edge’ - September 3, 2017