“PIG’s are Flying High at the Hyatt Regency Cincinnati”

Cincinnati, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hyatt Regency Cincinnati is excited to enter into the final leg of our Flying Pig Marathon mural project: Installation is here! Installation will take place August 21-23, 2017. This project has been an amazing collaboration with ArtWorks, Bob and Jeanne Coughlin, in association with Paycor and the Flying Pig Marathon.

It took 62 panels to create the entire mural and about 50 gallons of paint to execute the 11 different colors that were used. The team transferred the winning artist design by Sara Cormier to the panels using a grid system for accuracy. They drew a 1 inch by 1 inch grid on the mural design and then used chalk lines to grid the panels with 1 foot by 1 foot squares. From there, they drew in the design onto each panel. Paint was then used to bring the design to life. The team used tape to replicate the perfect lines in Sara’s digital design. After completing the painting, the team put 2 layers of clear coat on each panel to seal the paint and help protect the mural from the weather.

Flying Pig Marathon is the 3rd largest first-time marathon in the United States. It attracts nearly 40,000 runners each year. There are actually 8 different races and 2 relays including; a 5K, 10K, Pigabilities Race (for individuals with disabilities), Flying Fur Run (with your pet), Half Marathon and Marathon. Annually the Flying Pig events raise nearly $1.5M for local charities including Artworks.

ArtWorks is an award winning nonprofit youth employment program that hires teens to create the murals dotting Cincinnati, including the Flying Pig Marathon mural. More than half of the teens employed come from low income homes, and all have a passion for art! Apprentices are led by local professional artists. ArtWorks mission: “Transform people and places with investments in creativity,” youth Apprentices turn our city into a gallery, while developing workforce skills that last a lifetime. Artworks continues to be the largest employer of creatives like this in the region. Meet the team; Director of Individual Giving: Kit Andrews, Public Art Manager: Linnea Gartin, Project Manager: Emily Howard, Teaching Artist: Thaddeus Williams, Youth Apprentices (8): Trenton Buck, Kyle Casey, Shalaisjah Cason, Amber Dunn, Terrance Norris, Destiny Parker, MaKiyah Smith, Cossette Snyder. The mural came to life in just 8 weeks’ time.

The Artist, Sara Cormier is a graduate of University of Cincinnati’s DAAP Program (Design, Art, Architecture and Planning). Ms. Cormier completed the ArtWorks CO. Starters program to help creative entrepreneurs start their own businesses. Ms. Cormier owns and operates Cormier Creative, a design studio in Cincinnati. “Sarah’s mural is bright, fun, and just enough whimsy that we could not resist the opportunity to have our hotel be hosts to represent the 20th Anniversary of the Flying Pig Marathon with this mural design!” stated General Manager, Michael Bennett, from Hyatt Regency Cincinnati. Ms. Cormier was selected from among 20 local artists in an online public vote to represent the 20th Anniversary of the Flying Pig Marathon.

The mural represents a tribute to the Flying Pig Marathon’s 20th Anniversary in May, 2018. Thanks to the founders Bob and Jeanne Coughlin, in association with Paycor and the Flying Pig Marathon. Paycor CEO Bob Coughlin helped found the Flying Pig Marathon as an event for athletes of all ages and abilities, to support local charities, and to inspire a fun, city-wide celebration. The Coughlin family funded both the mural design competition last spring and the mural itself as a gift to the City of Cincinnati.

Why did we choose Hyatt Regency Cincinnati to be the host of this amazing mural? Hyatt Regency Cincinnati is the founding hotel sponsor of the Flying Pig Marathon and an integral partner in the first year launch of the race. The obvious site for the Flying Pig Marathon mural was on the corner of Elm and 5th street, adjacent to the Hyatt Regency Cincinnati and directly in front of the entrance to the Duke Energy Convention Center which hosts the Flying Pig Expo. The Expo attracts more than 65,000 people annually on Marathon Weekend, typically the first weekend in May. The mural offers the perfect “selfie” background for runners and Flying Pig fans alike!

Hyatt Regency Cincinnati is the proud recipient of numerous awards including the prestigious TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence industry award. Additionally, one of the Hyatt Regency Cincinnati’s two popular restaurants, the signature farm-to-table concept restaurant, Red Roost Tavern, received a coveted Open Table Diners Choice Award. Hyatt Regency Cincinnati, the Queen City’s most iconic luxury hotel, recently completed the second and final phase of its $32 million dollar renovation, making it the newest full-service renovated luxury hotel in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area.

Directly across from the Duke Energy Convention Center, in the heart of downtown and the popular river district, Hyatt Regency Cincinnati has 491 spacious, newly refurbished rooms stylishly decorated with a soothing modern décor, contemporary furniture and furnishings. Each updated guestroom includes luxury amenities including: Bluetooth docking iHome® clock radios, KenetMD™ bath products, large swivel televisions, complimentary phone chargers, upon request, complimentary wifi and all 700 beds have been replaced with plush Hyatt Grand Bed II® beds.

