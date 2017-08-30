Pinnacle Awarded Management of Views at Harbortown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pinnacle, one of the nation’s leading multifamily management firms, announced today it has been awarded the management of Views at Harbortown, a 300-unit luxury property in Jacksonville, Florida. Located at 14030 Atlantic Boulevard, the community sits adjacent to the Harbortown Marina on the Intercoastal Waterway with convenient access to the Atlantic Ocean, downtown Jacksonville, nearby grocers, eateries, shops and boutique markets.

Views at Harbortown offers 18 different floor plans in one-, two- and three-bedroom options. The apartments have generous finishes like smooth granite, stainless steel, sleek tile and warm wood. The pet-friendly community also offers upscale amenities such as two resort pools, a 24-hour fitness center, cyber café with Wi-Fi and more. Residents of Views at Harbortown also benefit from the scenic waterway views with direct access to the marina and boat slips.

“Pinnacle is focused on accentuating the exceptional living experience that Views at Harbortown residents enjoy,” said Pinnacle’s Regional Vice President David Bales. “We understand and respect that individuals and families come here seeking a restful atmosphere with pampering amenities but cherish an interactive connection with their community. Our onsite team will focus on giving them the best of all worlds.”

Situated in a Northeast Florida coastal community, Views at Harbortown is about two miles from the pristine and restful shoreline of Atlantic Beach with ample boating, fishing, surfing, golfing and wonderful parks. Directly off of Atlantic Boulevard, residents have a short commute to employment hubs, schools, grocers, dining, and service providers. For more information or to view floorplans and photos, visit www.viewsatharbortown-apts.com

