Platinex Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (the “Company” or “Platinex”) announced that it has granted stock options to purchase 3,050,000 common shares at $0.10 per share to officers, outside directors and six consultants. The options will expire on September 18, 2022.

Platinex granted 2,300,000 options to the following directors and officers:

James Trusler Director & CEO 500,000 Bruce Reilly Director & CFO 400,000 Mark Scarrow Director 550,000 Walter Henry Director 300,000 Lorne Burden Director 300,000 Lori Paradis Officer 250,000

Pursuant to the grant of these options, a total of 7,480,000 options are outstanding under Platinex’ Stock Option Plan at this time, and 687,490 options remain available for issuance. Platinex has outstanding 81,674,900 shares and giving consideration to this option issuance, 99,036,100 shares on a fully diluted basis.

About Platinex Inc. Platinex is currently focusing efforts on the timely and strategic development of an online platform for the cannabis industry. www.cannabismall.org launched on July 1, 2017 and the new site will receive regular updates. At the same time Platinex has been focusing its mining business efforts in assembling a very large property in the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi greenstone Belt. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “PTX”.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

