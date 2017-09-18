Platinex Grants Stock Options

Breaking News
TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (the “Company” or “Platinex”) announced that it has granted stock options to purchase 3,050,000 common shares at $0.10 per share to officers, outside directors and six consultants.  The options will expire on September 18, 2022.

Platinex granted 2,300,000 options to the following directors and officers:

James Trusler Director & CEO 500,000
Bruce Reilly Director & CFO 400,000
Mark Scarrow Director 550,000
Walter Henry Director 300,000
Lorne Burden Director 300,000
Lori Paradis Officer 250,000

Pursuant to the grant of these options, a total of 7,480,000 options are outstanding under Platinex’ Stock Option Plan at this time, and 687,490 options remain available for issuance.  Platinex has outstanding 81,674,900 shares and giving consideration to this option issuance, 99,036,100 shares on a fully diluted basis. 

About Platinex Inc. Platinex is currently focusing efforts on the timely and strategic development of an online platform for the cannabis industry. www.cannabismall.org launched on July 1, 2017 and the new site will receive regular updates. At the same time Platinex has been focusing its mining business efforts in assembling a very large property in the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi greenstone Belt.  Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “PTX”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Platinex Inc.
Lori Paradis, Corporate Secretary
Tel: (416) 268-2682
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.platinex.com        

To receive Company press releases, please email [email protected] and
mention “Platinex press release” on the subject line.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Certain of the information contained in this news release may contain “forward-looking information”. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Platinex, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company does not intend, nor does the Company undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

