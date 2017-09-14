Breaking News
Home / Top News / Points Recognized on Canada’s 2017 List of Fastest-Growing Software Companies by PROFIT 500

Points Recognized on Canada’s 2017 List of Fastest-Growing Software Companies by PROFIT 500

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Points (TSX:PTS) (Nasdaq:PCOM), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, announces it has ranked No. 58 on the 29th annual PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Software Companies by Canadian Business, and No. 345 on the list of companies overall. Ranking Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the PROFIT 500 profiles the country’s most successful growth companies. A joint venture between Canada’s premier business and current affairs media brands, the PROFIT 500 is published in the October issue of Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com.

This distinction follows Points’ consistent record of profitability, with a five-year revenue growth of 162%. Such growth has enabled Points to make an appearance on this list for the sixth year in a row. By building up a strong balance sheet, the company is in a position to continue to deliver innovative e-commerce solutions to both its new and existing partners.

“As a proud Canadian company, we are thrilled to once again be named as one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies,” said Rob MacLean, CEO of Points. “Loyalty program members continue to look for more ways to interact with their favourite currencies and this achievement truly reflects our success in rising to that challenge by making the world’s loyalty currencies as accessible and convenient as possible.”

“It is never easy to earn a spot on the PROFIT 500, but this year’s applicant pool was the most competitive yet,” says Deborah Aarts, PROFIT 500 program manager. “This year’s winners demonstrate the resilience, innovation and sheer management smarts it takes to build a thriving business today. Canada—and the world—needs more entrepreneurial success stories like these.”

Points’ Loyalty Commerce Platform is a world leading open e-commerce platform that offers transaction-level opportunities to power products and services that allow loyalty programs to drive increased revenue and member engagement. Along with powering a range of private label products for individual loyalty programs, the Points Loyalty Wallet connects digital wallets, apps and merchants to their users like never before. It seamlessly integrates Loyalty into everyday transactions, delivering personalized, relevant value to millions of consumers.

About Points
Points, publicly traded as Points International Ltd. (TSX:PTS)(Nasdaq:PCOM), provides loyalty e-commerce and technology solutions to the world’s top brands to power innovative services that drive increased loyalty program revenue and member engagement. With a growing network of over 50 global loyalty programs integrated into its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform, Points offers three core private or co-branded services: its Buy Gift and Transfer service retails loyalty points and miles directly to consumers; its Points Loyalty Wallet service offers any developer transactional access to dozens of loyalty programs and their hundreds of millions of members via a package of APIs; and its Points Travel service helps loyalty programs increase program revenue from hotel bookings, and provides more opportunities for members to earn and redeem loyalty rewards more quickly. Points is headquartered in Toronto with offices in San Francisco and London.

For more information, visit company.points.com, follow Points on Twitter (@PointsLoyalty) or read the Points blog. For Points’ financial information, visit investor.points.com.

About the PROFIT 500
For 29 years, the PROFIT 500 has been Canada’s most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and now published in Maclean’s magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking visit PROFIT500.com or CanadianBusiness.com.

About Canadian Business
Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country’s premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada’s business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

CONTACT POINTS
Points Public Relations
Catherine Lowe
[email protected]
647-539-1310 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.