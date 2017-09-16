LONDON (Reuters) – British police arrested an 18-year-old man in the port of Dover and raided a house in a small town outside London on Saturday as they hunted for whoever planted a bomb on a commuter train that injured 30 people a day earlier.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Philippines’ Duterte asks head of human rights agency: ‘Are you a pedophile?’ - September 16, 2017
- Police arrest man at Dover port, search house in London bomb manhunt - September 16, 2017
- Jets strike U.S.-backed forces in eastern Syria: SDF - September 16, 2017