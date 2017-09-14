Police obtain search warrant in probe of eight nursing home deaths

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Reuters) – Police obtained a search warrant on Thursday in their criminal investigation of the deaths of eight elderly patients exposed to sweltering heat inside a Miami-area nursing home that continued to operate with little or no air conditioning after Hurricane Irma struck.
