Police, protesters clash in St. Louis after ex-cop acquitted of murdering black man

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) – Eight police officers were injured in clashes with demonstrators in St Louis when a largely peaceful protest turned violent in the early hours of Saturday after a Missouri judge acquitted a former white police officer of murder in the 2011 fatal shooting of a black man suspected of dealing drugs.
