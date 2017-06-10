Poll finds 85 percent of Venezuelans oppose constitution revision

CARACAS (Reuters) – President Nicolas Maduro’s plan to rewrite the constitution is opposed by 85 percent of Venezuelans, according to a survey by polling company Datanalisis carried out as protests calling for presidential elections intensified.
