Polydex Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTC MKTS:POLXF) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter of the 2018 fiscal year. The three-month and six-month periods ending July 31, 2017 (together with comparative figures from the same periods in the previous fiscal year) are reported in U.S. dollars.

3 months ended

July 31, 2017 3 months ended

July 31, 2016 6 months ended

July 31, 2017 6 months ended

July 31, 2016 Sales $ 1,274,622 $ 1,737,376 $ 2,534,707 $ 3,195,351 Net Income (loss) (20,095 ) 280,936 129,064 356,744 Income per Common Share Basic (0.01 ) 0.08 0.04 0.11 Diluted (0.01 ) 0.08 0.04 0.10 Weighted average # Common Shares Basic 3,399,978 3,380,478 3,399,978 3,380,478 Diluted 3,399,978 3,517,388 3,507,275 3,535,363

Sales in Canada were up 61% year to date to $487,711, despite a decrease in foreign sales. However, due to fluctuations in the exchange rates of the Canadian dollar, net income was impacted by a foreign exchange loss in the second quarter of $155,729 compared to a gain of $64,753 in the same period last year, resulting in a negative swing of $220,480.

EBITDA amounts to $47,244 for the quarter and $296,214 for the year to date.

“We have been working on the development of a new form of dextran and its product registration for potential use in several different applications,” said George Usher, President and CEO of the Company. “We continue to upgrade our systems on a priority basis where needed, with the prospect of increasing sales”.

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:POLXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released last month. https://weekherald.com/2017/08/23/polydex-pharmaceuticals-ltd-polxf-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html

The Company’s publicly traded shares continue to be quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet platform (www.otcmarkets.com/stock/POLXF/quote).

The Company continues full disclosure of its financial and operational results, which can be accessed by visiting the company website at www.Polydex.com. Information about the Company’s products is available at www.dextran.ca

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is engaged in the manufacture of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry and also the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. Company website: www.Polydex.com

