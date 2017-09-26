Breaking News
Polymer Coated Fabrics Market to be worth US$ 20 Bn by 2022 – Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new market study on polymer coated fabrics, published by Future Market Insights, reveals the changing demands for technical textiles across multiple industrial verticals. After analysing a slew of factors influencing the dynamics of global polymer coated fabric market, the report anticipates it to reach US$ 20 Bn valuation by the end of forecast period, 2017-2022. During the assessment period, the global market for polymer coated fabric is poised to grow steadily at a CAGR of 5%, with expansion concentred in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region.

Rising Demand for PE Coated Fabrics

Key findings from the report reveal that polymer coated fabrics with moisture barrier characteristics are garnering more demand. Polyethylene (PE) coatings that can hold moisture from premating the fabric are becoming sought-after in the market. In 2017, PE coated fabrics are anticipated to account for nearly one-fifth share on global revenues. While their contribution to the overall revenues in global polymer coated fabric market will not be as significant as other product-types, the demand for PE coated fabrics is certainly expected to gain traction in the foreseeable future.

A range of physical and mechanical advantages offered by PE coated fabrics due to their low water permeation characteristics is expected to extend the application scope of polymer coated fabrics. Over the forecast period, PE coated fabrics will reflect fastest sales growth by registering a value CAGR of 5.8%. Meanwhile, vinyl coated fabrics will be observed as the top-grossing product in the polymer coated fabric market, and will procure around two-fifth share on global revenues towards the end of 2017.

Polymer Coated Fabrics made of Woven Textiles to Witness Moderate Sales

The report also reveals that woven textile materials will lose their trend in the polymer coated fabric market. Global demand for non-woven polymer coated fabrics are expected to outpace that of polymer coated fabrics made from woven textile materials. By the end of 2017, woven textile materials will procure just about one-third share, whereas knitted textile materials will be register 40% share on global polymer coated fabric market value. Drop stitches and bad selvedge are some of the key defects in woven textile materials, which have factored their lower uptake in production of polymer coated fabrics.

With APEJ region at the forefront, North America and Europe are also expected to remain lucrative in the global polymer coated fabric market

Through 2022, the polymer coated fabric market in Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to record fastest expansion at 6% CAGR

Transportation applications of polymer coated fabric will lose traction, while industrial applications will create an incremental opportunity of close to US$ 1 Bn between 2017 and 2022

Production of awnings, canopies and roofing will also be observed lucrative in terms of application, revenues from which are expected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2022-end

The report profiles leading manufacturers of polymer coated fabric to offer an outline on the market’s competitive landscape. 3M Company, BASF SE, Saint-Gobain, Akzo Nobel NV, PPG Industries, Inc., E I du Pont de Nemours and Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., The Valspar Corp, and Bayer AG are key companies anticipated to remain active in the expansion of global polymer coated fabric market through 2022.

