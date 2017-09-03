VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis travels to Colombia this week to encourage a fledgling peace process that ended half a century of war between a succession of governments and the guerrilla group FARC but has left the country deeply divided.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China’s anger at West to overshadow tougher action on North Korea - September 3, 2017
- Pope visits Colombia to boost peace process after 50 years of war - September 3, 2017
- UK PM May says EU repeal bill best way to avoid Brexit ‘cliff edge’ - September 3, 2017