Power Event Merges Financial Investors with Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edgar Agents, LLC, an EDGAR® and XBRL filing agency, proudly sponsors the Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY. The conference will be held on September 10-12, 2017, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. This prestigious event introduces a variety of investors to emerging companies with innovative ideas and unique strategies driving today’s vertical markets.

“Edgar Agents is excited to be a sponsor of the Rodman & Renshaw conference in NYC. We always look forward to seeing our clients and meeting new industry leaders. This year we will feature our robust SaaS platform for 10Q and 10K filings,” says Edgar Agents President Steve Yakubov.

The Rodman & Renshaw conference is expected to attract more than 300 presenting companies and 2,000 attendees. Packed with corporate presentations and one-on-one investor meetings, attendees will also engage in Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday.

Edgar Agents, LLC, is a complete financial services agency offering EDGAR® and XBRL conversions and filings with the SEC as well as financial printing and typesetting, virtual data rooms, newswire, Section 16 filings online and many other financial services and resources. Since 1997, Edgar Agents® has been transmitting documents with the SEC and is one of the fastest growing EDGAR®/XBRL filing businesses in the market. With clients all over the world, the Edgar Agents staff consists of highly trained individuals with degrees in various industries such as accounting, business and technology.

Rodman & Renshaw researches companies in the life sciences, technology, medical devices, cleantech, banking, industrial services, and metals and mining industries. The firm provides research services to institutional investor clients and is based in New York, New York. As a division of Direct Markets Holdings Corp., Rodman & Renshaw will donate a portion of the conference proceeds to the New York University to support the Center for Neural Science and its research in the field of neural disorders and the development of new therapeutic options for patients and their families.

