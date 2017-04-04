PowerPlan Mentioned in Gartner’s Asset Investment Planning Research

ATLANTA, April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PowerPlan, the leading provider of asset investment planning software, announces the availability of Gartner’s Technology Overview for Utility Asset Investment Planning.

This report discusses why organizations with large capital budgets and long-range asset planning – such as utilities, municipalities, counties, states and midstream oil & gas companies – must control operational costs, while making strategic capital infrastructure investment decisions. Knowing how to balance these can be tricky, especially without an integrated solution.

Read this report and learn:

What factors are driving AIP projects and Gartner’s Selection Guidelines for choosing a solution

Why investing in AIP can free your organization from the limits of a spreadsheet-centric environment to a “core system of record for capital investment decisions”

How the AIP solutions landscape has matured and what it means for you

Click here http://bit.ly/2nQ8LjM to read the report.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

