PowerPlan’s Asset Management Planning Helps Municipalities Prioritize Projects to Replace Aging Infrastructure

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Every four years, the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Report Card for America’s Infrastructure illustrates the condition and performance of U.S. infrastructure in the familiar form of a school report card—assigning letter grades based on the physical condition and needed investments for improvement. For 2017, the U.S. earned a D+.

With limited people resources and budget, municipalities of all sizes must prioritize aging infrastructure projects to improve their community’s overall health.

PowerPlan’s purpose-built Asset Management Planning Suite was designed to help municipalities gain a comprehensive view of their asset health and relative risk of failure. But more importantly, the solution was designed so organizations of all sizes can determine their optimal investment strategy. By running multiple scenarios within specified constraints, managers can assess how projects or programs align with their organization’s objectives and evaluate the short-term and long-range impacts.

Learn how the Government of the District of Columbia leveraged the PowerPlan solution to assist the mayor, council, agency directors, other policymakers and the public in understanding the size of the District’s capital infrastructure funding gap; and how this funding gap might be addressed over time using new long-range financial planning tools developed for capital planning. The ongoing process implemented by the Office of the CFO for the District of Columbia is an example of how organizations can tackle the infrastructure investment challenge. To learn more, view a recent webinar http://bit.ly/2pGP4bn or download a current whitepaper http://bit.ly/2hqhQ1E.

