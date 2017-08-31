Breaking News
Pöyry awarded owner’s engineer services assignment for Shoaiba 4 desalination plant, Saudi Arabia

PÖYRY PLC   Press Release 31 August 2017 at 10 am (EEST)

The Saline Water Conversion Company (SWCC) has awarded Pöyry with the owner’s engineer services assignment for the Shoaiba 4 desalination plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 

Shoaiba 4 will meet the potable water requirements of Saudi Arabia’s second largest city and its five million people. Using reverse osmosis membranes, Shoaiba 4 will process up to 400 000 m3 of sea water into fresh water per day.

Pöyry’s scope includes Review of Contractor’s Engineering and Supervision of Construction, Erection and Commissioning.

“Pöyry has a long-standing relationship with SWCC going back some 30 years. As one of the world’s leading power engineering companies, Pöyry is proud to support SWCC in this important project that will provide the required water needs to the people of Jeddah “, says Ari Asikainen, Pöyry’s Head of Thermal Power and Renewable Energy in the Middle East.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H2/2017. 

Did you know? Pöyry provides services at Ras Al Khair – the largest combined power and desalination plant in the world – converting more than 1 billion litres of seawater into potable water each day.

About Pöyry  

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company.  We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry’s net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company’s shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

www.poyry.com 

