Breaking News
Home / Top News / Prairie Mines & Royalty fined $95,000

Prairie Mines & Royalty fined $95,000

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC will pay $ 109,250, including a $95,000 fine and a $14,250 provincial surcharge, after pleading guilty to one charge under the Coal Conservation Act.

In a statement of facts available on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard, Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC, previously known as Coal Valley Resources Inc, agreed that it conducted mining operations at its Edson area coal mine that had not been approved by the regulator and that it failed to report an incident as soon as was practicable.

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) initially laid charges against Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC and Westmoreland Coal Company after a March 21, 2015, incident led to 3,300 m3 of material sliding from the mine’s high wall to the pit bottom which partially buried a bulldozer. No injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

The AER was not notified of the incident until two days later on March 23, 2015, when the mine’s engineering manager contacted the provincial reporting line.

The Alberta Energy Regulator ensures the safe, efficient, orderly, and environmentally responsible development of hydrocarbon resources over their entire life cycle. This includes allocating and conserving water resources, managing public lands, and protecting the environment while providing economic benefits for all Albertans.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact:

Ryan Bartlett, AER Public Affairs
Phone: 403-669-3916
Email: [email protected]
Media line: 1-855-474-6356
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.