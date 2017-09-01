Prairie Mines & Royalty fined $95,000

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC will pay $ 109,250, including a $95,000 fine and a $14,250 provincial surcharge, after pleading guilty to one charge under the Coal Conservation Act.

In a statement of facts available on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard, Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC, previously known as Coal Valley Resources Inc, agreed that it conducted mining operations at its Edson area coal mine that had not been approved by the regulator and that it failed to report an incident as soon as was practicable.

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) initially laid charges against Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC and Westmoreland Coal Company after a March 21, 2015, incident led to 3,300 m3 of material sliding from the mine’s high wall to the pit bottom which partially buried a bulldozer. No injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

The AER was not notified of the incident until two days later on March 23, 2015, when the mine’s engineering manager contacted the provincial reporting line.

