MIAMI/FORT MYERS, Fla (Reuters) – Millions of people huddled in shelters or battened-down homes in Florida on Sunday morning as Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic, hit the state with 130-mph (210 kph) winds.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘Pray for us’: Millions hunker down as deadly Irma slams into Florida - September 10, 2017
- Brace for impact: Packing 130 mph winds, Irma hits Florida - September 10, 2017
- U.S. denies Iran report of confrontation with U.S. vessel - September 10, 2017