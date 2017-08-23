Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. (“Premier” or the “Company“) (CSE:PDH) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering“) of common shares of the Company (“Shares“) of up to 4,736,842 Shares at $0.095 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $450,000.

There is no minimum Offering amount required to close, and the Offering may be closed in tranches. The first closing is expected to occur on or about August 24, 2017. The Shares will be issued in reliance on exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements contained in the securities legislation in the Province of British Columbia and in the jurisdiction of residency of each investor. The Shares will be subject to a hold period. No finder’s fees or commissions will be paid in connection with the Offering. The Offering is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the acquisition of an interest in Sequant Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (a Bermuda-based reinsurance company), to fund an acquisition of an interest in MyCare MedTech Inc. (an Alberta telemedicine company), and for general working capital.

About Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. participates in diversified industries through its acquisitions of securities and/or assets of public and private entities which it believes have potential for significant returns. It may act as a holding company (either directly or through a subsidiary) and may participate in management of subsidiary entities to varying degrees.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are indicated expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include that Premier can close a private placement of up to $450,000, that the first tranche of the Offering will close on or around August 24, 2017, that no finder’s fees or commissions will be paid in relation to the Offering, and that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used to acquire an interest in specific companies. Factors that could cause actual results to be materially different include but are not limited to the following: that we may not be able to raise sufficient capital to accomplish our intentions and that even if we do close the maximum private placement, capital alone may not be sufficient for us to grow our business. Growth depends on several factors including market conditions. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. It is not our policy to update forward looking statements.

