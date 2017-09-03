Press Release: ABN AMRO nominates Christian Bornfeld as new Chief Innovation & Technology Officer per 1 March 2018

ABN AMRO nominates Christian Bornfeld as new Chief Innovation & Technology Officer per 1 March 2018

The Supervisory Board announces that it intends to appoint Mr Christian Bornfeld (1976) as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Innovation & Technology Officer of ABN AMRO. The appointment is subject to approval by the regulators and advice of the Employee Council.

Mr Bornfeld will join ABN AMRO on 1 December 2017, and he will start as member of the Executive Board and as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer effective 1 March 2018.

Mr Johan van Hall, currently Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Innovation & Technology Officer, will hand-over his remaining tasks beginning 2018 and resign from the Executive Board effective 1 March 2018.

Ms Olga Zoutendijk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board:

“The Supervisory Board is delighted to nominate Mr Christian Bornfeld. His strong track record and extensive experience in IT in the banking sector make him perfectly suited to be appointed to ABN AMRO as new Chief Innovation & Technology Officer. As innovation, technology and digitalisation have our utmost strategic focus, Mr Bornfeld will be appointed at Executive Board level.”

Mr Bornfeld is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Personal Banking at Nordea, responsible for IT, Operations, strategic programs and business risk implementation and support. His responsibilities at Nordea include a leading role in the digital transformation of Nordea through simplifying products, processes and IT platforms. He joined Nordea in 2013 as Head of IT for Retail Banking and subsequently also head of Digital Banking.

Previously, Mr Bornfeld worked at Danske Bank for five years as Chief Information Officer of Corporate & Institutional Banking and Head of IT Strategy, Enterprise Architecture & Technology Innovation. Prior to joining Danske Bank, he worked at IBM for eight years in various technology leadership roles.

The Supervisory Board is grateful to Mr van Hall, who has worked for XX years at ABN AMRO, in particular for his valuable contribution including the integration of two banking IT platforms and the preparations for the IPO. During his two consecutive terms as a Managing Board member, Mr van Hall made a meaningful contribution to the digitalisation of the bank and the innovation of the IT platforms.”

Next step will be submission for approval to the regulators of the intended appointment of Mr Bornfeld. The Supervisory Board will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) to notify the shareholders and depositary receipt holders of the intended appointment, which will be followed by the formal appointment decision by the Supervisory Board.

