Prima BioMed Appoints Non-Executive Director to the Board

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prima BioMed Ltd (ASX:PRR) (NASDAQ:PBMD) (“Prima” or the “Company”) today announced that Grant Chamberlain will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Mr Chamberlain brings extensive corporate finance and capital markets experience to Prima’s Board. Formerly Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Financial Sponsors for Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Australia, Mr Chamberlain has more than twenty years experience in investment banking including former positions at Deutsche Bank and Nomura. He has advised major Australian and international companies on strategy, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions.

Prima BioMed Chair Lucy Turnbull said: “We are delighted to welcome Grant to the Prima Board. His Australian and international markets experience will be a valuable asset as we progress our clinical development programs and consolidate our global leadership in LAG-3.”

Grant Chamberlain, on his appointment said: “I am honoured to join Prima’s Board. I have tremendous respect for Lucy and her fellow Directors and I’m excited about the potential of Prima’s LAG-3 technology. I look forward to contributing to Prima’s future success.”

About Prima BioMed

Prima BioMed is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and on the NASDAQ in the US. For further information please visit www.primabiomed.com.au.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: U.S. Investors: Matthew Beck, The Trout Group LLC +1 (646) 378-2933; [email protected] Australian Investors/Media: Matthew Gregorowski, Citadel-MAGNUS +61 2 8234 0105; [email protected]