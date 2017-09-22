ProcessUnity Extends 2017 Customer Summit with Third-Party Risk Management Certification from Shared Assessments

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for risk management, today announced that Shared Assessments will offer its Certified Third Party Risk Professional (CTPRP) training and certification program at the conclusion of this year’s ProcessUnity Customer Summit at the Revere Hotel Boston in October.

The CTPRP class and exam will be held on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27 and is designed to broaden attendees’ working knowledge of third-party risk management concepts and principles to extend their expertise, professional credibility and marketability as a certified third-party risk professional.

“In today’s enterprise, it is critical to understand your third-party risk, the access third parties have to sensitive data, and what is needed to appropriately handle the security and privacy of that information,” said Ed Thomas, Vice President of Marketing for ProcessUnity. “Programs like the CTPRP certification can help organizations gain critical expertise and deepen their team’s knowledge to help better assess, manage and remediate third-party risk.”

The course is open to ProcessUnity Customer Summit attendees as well as risk and compliance professionals in the Boston area. For more information or to register for Shared Assessments’ CTPRP program, visit http://sharedassessments.org/certified-third-party-risk-professional-ctprp/.

For more information on ProcessUnity's cloud-based risk management solutions, visit www.processunity.com.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity Risk Suite delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Management controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.processunity.com.

