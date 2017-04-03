Breaking News
Home / Top News / Product Liability Industry and Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017

Product Liability Industry and Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

Dublin, April 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Product Liability Industry and Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017” report to their offering.

The “Product Liability Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017” details the hourly rates of Attorneys from over 500 Law Firms specializing in product liability globally.

Many of the largest global law firms have a high concentration of clients with product liability exposure; sometimes representing the majority of the firms’ litigation matters over the past 5 years. The most significant product liability legal activity is in the Pharmaceuticals industry. Section 5 details the hourly rates in all major industries and then ranks them highest to lowest.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Overall Rates by AMLAW Group

2: Overall Rates by Firm

3: Overall Rates by Practice Area

4: Overall Rates by City

5: Overall Rates by Industry

6: Relative Rates Ranking

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/45p76s/product_liability

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
         Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
         Related Topics: Legal, Commercial Law

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.