Dublin, April 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Product Liability Industry and Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017” report to their offering.

The “Product Liability Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017” details the hourly rates of Attorneys from over 500 Law Firms specializing in product liability globally.

Many of the largest global law firms have a high concentration of clients with product liability exposure; sometimes representing the majority of the firms’ litigation matters over the past 5 years. The most significant product liability legal activity is in the Pharmaceuticals industry. Section 5 details the hourly rates in all major industries and then ranks them highest to lowest.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Overall Rates by AMLAW Group

2: Overall Rates by Firm

3: Overall Rates by Practice Area

4: Overall Rates by City

5: Overall Rates by Industry

6: Relative Rates Ranking

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/45p76s/product_liability

